Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 1st int'l conference on credit reporting and data governance (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 23 June 2025 10:18 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 1st int'l conference on credit reporting and data governance (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The first International Conference on Credit Reporting is underway in Azerbaijan's Baku, bringing together key stakeholders under the theme “From Data to Decisions: The Future of Credit Bureaus,” Trend reports.

The conference features presentations by credit information providers, executives of financial institutions, and international experts. Participants are discussing a range of pressing topics, including credit risk, artificial intelligence, data management, and digital identification.

As part of the event, opening speeches are being delivered by representatives of the Central Bank and the banking sector, while the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau is presenting its latest initiatives. The conference also highlights the experiences of regional and international credit bureaus and explores the activities and cooperation potential of the Association of Consumer Credit Information Providers in Eurasia (ACIPE).

Will be updated

Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 1st int'l conference on credit reporting and data governance (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 1st int'l conference on credit reporting and data governance (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 1st int'l conference on credit reporting and data governance (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 1st int'l conference on credit reporting and data governance (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 1st int'l conference on credit reporting and data governance (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 1st int'l conference on credit reporting and data governance (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more