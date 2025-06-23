Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 1st int'l conference on credit reporting and data governance (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The first International Conference on Credit Reporting is underway in Azerbaijan's Baku, bringing together key stakeholders under the theme “From Data to Decisions: The Future of Credit Bureaus,” Trend reports.

The conference features presentations by credit information providers, executives of financial institutions, and international experts. Participants are discussing a range of pressing topics, including credit risk, artificial intelligence, data management, and digital identification.

As part of the event, opening speeches are being delivered by representatives of the Central Bank and the banking sector, while the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau is presenting its latest initiatives. The conference also highlights the experiences of regional and international credit bureaus and explores the activities and cooperation potential of the Association of Consumer Credit Information Providers in Eurasia (ACIPE).

