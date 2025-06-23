Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region to launch new feed meal plant by 2026
A new feed meal plant with a capacity of 120,000 tons per year is set to open in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region, using wheat, barley, and corn as raw materials. The project aims to boost local feed production, reduce import dependence, and support regional livestock farming.
