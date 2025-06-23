Iran pondering potential sealing of gateway to Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is currently under discussion, Charge d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan Seyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan said at a press conference, Trend reports.

"The Supreme National Security Council of Iran can decide whether to close the Strait of Hormuz," he noted.

According to him, this decision falls squarely in the lap of the relevant bodies of the country.

"The main decision in this regard can be made by the Supreme National Security Council. The issue of closing the Strait of Hormuz is one of the points under discussion," the official explained.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel