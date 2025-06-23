Iranian official discloses nation's current position on crude oil exports (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Iran has experienced a recent increase in its crude oil exports, Seyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan, the chargé d'affaires at the Iranian Embassy, said in response to a question from Trend.

Maryan indicated that the current output of crude oil from Iran is approximately 2.3 million barrels per day, reflecting the nation's production metrics.

Notwithstanding the prevailing geopolitical dynamics and economic sanctions, the spokesperson underscored that there have been no perturbations in Iran's operational capacity to facilitate oil exports.

Meanwhile, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said in a June 11 interview with local media that the country has recorded peak levels of crude oil exports in recent months.

Due to U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector, Tehran does not publicly disclose detailed data on crude oil export volumes. However, officials continue to signal growth in shipments despite restrictions.

Iran currently operates 74 active oil fields and 22 gas fields across the country. The National Iranian South Oil Company manages 37 oil fields, while the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company oversees 14. The Arvandan Oil and Gas Production Company operates 5 fields, and the Offshore Oil Company is responsible for 18.

As for gas fields, 5 are under the South Oil Company, 13 are operated by the Central Oil Fields Company, 1 by Pars Oil and Gas Company, and 3 by the Offshore Oil Company.

Iran’s total hydrocarbon reserves are estimated at 1.2 trillion barrels. With existing technology, the country is able to extract around 340 billion barrels, or roughly 30% of its reserves, leaving about 70% currently inaccessible.