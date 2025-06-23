Turkish president talks best efforts to prevent attacks on Iran from turning into bigger disaster

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke about the recent escalations between Iran and Israel at a meeting with trade union representatives in Ankara, Trend reports.

He also said that official Ankara is doing everything in its power to prevent attacks on Iran from turning into a major disaster.

"We are making all necessary efforts to prevent the attacks by Israel and its supporters against our neighbor Iran from turning into a major disaster," Erdoğan pointed out.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home", President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

