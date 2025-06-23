Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends Graduation Day for participants of “Support Young Girls’ Education” project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. On June 23, in cooperation with the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Education Development Fund, a Graduation Day was organized for participants of the “Support Young Girls’ Education” project, Trend reports.

The Graduation Day ceremony was held to celebrate the graduation and acknowledge the determination and achievements of students who enrolled in higher education institutions in 2021 through the “Hanifa Malikova-Zardabi Scholarship Program to Support Girls’ Education” and the “With Confident Steps to the Future” program to support the education of martyrs’ wives, implemented under the “You Are Not Alone” project.

The event was attended by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Affairs Bahar Muradova, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund Elnur Nasibov, members of parliament, public representatives, and students.

The event began with the screening of a video dedicated to the project.

In her remarks, Bahar Muradova emphasized that the initiative aims to show reality to young girls facing social and financial challenges, bring light to their lives, and instill confidence in their future. She stressed that this courageous step reflects a firm belief in the power of education and the development of women. The achievements of young girls pursuing education serve as an inspiration to future generations.

“The successes they achieve today will shape the society of tomorrow. Our future lies in their hands,” she added.

“Various studies confirm that a mother's level of education plays a key role in ensuring that future generations are more literate, well-prepared, and socially active. The broad representation of women at all levels of the education system not only serves gender equality but also contributes to the intellectual and social development of society as a whole. In this regard, expanding projects and scholarship programs for the education of young girls should be one of the priorities of state policy,” Minister Emin Amrullayev noted, highlighting the importance of girls’ and women’s education.

The minister also underlined that such initiatives help revive charitable traditions in modern times and strengthen society’s sense of social responsibility.

“The level of development of a society directly depends on the intellectual and social development of its female members. The presence of strong women does not signify the weakness of men but rather the strength of society as a whole. Therefore, it is important for both the public and private sectors to support education through joint efforts,” he emphasized.

Additionally, the minister stated that these projects will also help eliminate social inequality by expanding educational opportunities, especially for girls living in rural regions.

He noted that ensuring inclusiveness in education is one of the key pillars of the country’s long-term national development strategy.

Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund Elnur Nasibov noted that the “Support Young Girls’ Education” program, implemented by the Fund, has been ongoing for four years.

“During this period, around 350 young girls from socially vulnerable groups have been able to pursue higher education through this project. The main goal is to promote social equality and increase access to higher education for girls from low-income families. This initiative supports the integration of young women into society and their professional development,” Nasibov said.

He also highlighted another initiative of the Fund—the “Parla” scholarship and development program.

“For the 2023–2025 period, a total of 1,465 applications were submitted to the program, and only 100 applicants were selected. Among the selected participants are five family members or spouses of martyrs. Currently, there are 14 graduates of the program, and four of them have already been employed,” he said.

Nasibov also emphasized the significant role of private sector support in implementing such socially oriented initiatives carried out by the Fund.

In her speech, Aksana Hasanova, wife of martyr Elshad Hasanov, stated that she is a graduate of the “With Confident Steps to the Future” program supporting the education of martyrs’ wives under the “You Are Not Alone” project.

She expressed gratitude to the State Committee as well as the Ministry of Science and Education for the support provided.

At the event, the girls who graduated under the “Support Young Girls’ Education” project were awarded.

Following the speeches, the event continued with a cultural program.

