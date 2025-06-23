Morocco strongly condemns Iran’s missile attack on Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Morocco has issued a strong condemnation of the recent missile attack that targeted the sovereignty and airspace of the State of Qatar, Trend reports.

In a statement released on Monday, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates described the attack as a “heinous act” and reaffirmed Morocco’s unwavering solidarity with Qatar.

“The Kingdom of Morocco expresses its full support for the brotherly State of Qatar in the face of any action that threatens its security or endangers the safety of its people,” the statement read.

The Ministry called for regional restraint and urged all parties to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy to preserve peace and stability in the region.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, following missile strikes on U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq.