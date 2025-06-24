ran releases footage claimed to be debris of Israeli F-35 fighter jet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A footage has emerged in Iran purporting to show the wreckage of an Israeli fighter jet that was reportedly shot down, Trend reports.

The video claims the debris belongs to an F-35 aircraft.

Iran has previously announced that it successfully downed several Israeli F-35 jets in recent days.

On the morning of June 13, Israel conducted airstrikes on Iran, killing numerous senior military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other top figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv.