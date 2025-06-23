Israeli army confirms strikes targeting missile and drone depots in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The Israeli military announced that 15 Air Force fighter jets carried out strikes against underground military infrastructure, missile stockpiles, and drone storage sites in western Iran, Trend reports.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing numerous military personnel, including Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, two commanders of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters — Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani — IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as well as nine nuclear scientists and other senior officials.

In retaliation, Iran fired more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel, causing civilian casualties and significant destruction.

On June 22, U.S. Air Force aircraft struck nuclear facilities in Iran.

“We have successfully completed our attack on three nuclear sites in Iran — including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. All aircraft have now exited Iranian airspace. The full bomb payload was dropped on the primary Fordow site. All planes are safely returning home,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.