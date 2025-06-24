Pakistan’s PM expresses concern over Iran’s missile strikes in Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan, late Monday evening, expressing serious concern over reports of missile attacks on a U.S. military base in Qatar by Iran, Trend reports.

During the call, the PM conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Qatar at what he described as a “difficult and sensitive time.” He emphasized the urgent need for all sides to exercise restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in the region.

“Peace and stability in the Gulf are vital, and every effort must be made to prevent further escalation,” PM Sharif said, according to a statement from his office.

Ambassador Al-Khater expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his prompt outreach following the incident and for Pakistan’s expression of support for Qatar’s leadership and its people during this critical period.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

The U.S. conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.