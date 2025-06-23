Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Iranian missile strike on Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has issued a forceful condemnation of Iran’s missile attack on the State of Qatar, calling it a “blatant violation of international law and the principles of good neighborliness”, Trend reports.

In an official statement released by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Riyadh denounced the aggression in the strongest possible terms, declaring it “completely unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances.”

The Kingdom expressed its full solidarity and unwavering support for the brotherly State of Qatar, pledging to place all of its resources at Doha’s disposal to assist in any measures it may take in response to the attack.

“Saudi Arabia affirms its firm stance alongside Qatar in the face of any threat to its sovereignty, security, and stability,” the statement added.

The declaration from Riyadh comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, following missile strikes reportedly carried out by Iran targeting U.S. military installations in Qatar and Iraq.