BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2 8205 en route Baku - Dammam returned to the departure airport due to the closure of Qatar airspace, Trend reports.

The Airbus aircraft landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 22:49 Baku time.

If passengers have any additional questions, they can contact the airline at the following email address: [email protected].