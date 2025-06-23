Great bypass: Beijing’s silent revolution against dollar dominance

A seismic shift is underway in the global financial system—one that could rival the collapse of the gold standard or the dismantling of Bretton Woods. For decades, the U.S. dollar reigned supreme as the world’s anchor currency. But cracks are widening, and China is no longer content to play by the old rules. The world’s second-largest economy isn’t seeking to tear down the system—it’s quietly building a new one.

At the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai this spring, what would normally be a perfunctory gathering of economic elites turned into something else entirely: a coming-out party for China’s new financial doctrine. Instead of platitudes about market stability, the message from the podium was measured, calculated, and unmistakably clear.

Pan Gongsheng, the head of the People’s Bank of China, didn’t name the United States. He didn’t have to. His warning—interpreted domestically as visionary and internationally as a red flag—cut straight to the core: the world can no longer afford to be held hostage by a single currency whose fate is shackled to one country’s political cycles. It was diplomacy with a steel edge, and it signaled something few dared say aloud just a few years ago: the era of the dollar’s no-alternative dominance is fading.

What used to be rhetoric is now policy. Backed by a growing architecture of cross-border payment systems, currency swaps, yuan-denominated trade deals, and institutional muscle from blocs like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Beijing is no longer issuing warnings. It’s laying tracks.

The End of Monopoly Money: China’s Case Against Dollar Hegemony

At a lesser-noticed but highly consequential event in Chengdu earlier this year, Pan Gongsheng dropped what may be one of the most quietly disruptive statements in recent monetary history: “The global financial system must become multipolar, anchored by several stable currencies—not the hegemony of just one.”

He didn’t mention the United States. But the implication was glaring. The dollar’s outsized role, he suggested, now represents a systemic risk. In a world where Washington’s domestic political drama can send shockwaves through global markets, relying so heavily on one currency is no longer tenable.

And it’s not just theory. Since the early 2020s, America’s political dysfunction has repeatedly brought its economy to the brink. In just the span of 2023–2024, the U.S. teetered on the edge of default three times due to congressional gridlock over the debt ceiling. In March 2025, the Congressional Budget Office projected that U.S. debt would surpass 130% of GDP within a decade. In 2024 alone, the budget deficit hit 7.3% of GDP—second only to Japan among developed economies, according to the IMF.

These are American problems. But because the dollar still underpins nearly half of all global transactions—47.6% as of May 2025, per SWIFT—those problems go global. By contrast, the euro accounts for just over 20% of international payments. The yuan? Still under 6%. But that gap is shrinking.

Because in the 21st century, the dollar is no longer just a means of payment. It’s a geopolitical weapon.

Washington has repeatedly used its control over the dollar and financial plumbing like SWIFT and correspondent banking to punish rivals and adversaries—more than 40 countries, from Russia to Iran, from Cuba to North Korea, and more recently, China itself. Being locked out of dollar clearing is more than inconvenient—it’s paralyzing. It can freeze entire economies, collapse currencies, and derail major infrastructure projects overnight.

Beijing’s Alternative: Evolution, Not Revolution

China isn’t throwing bombs. It’s drawing blueprints. Since 2022, Beijing has been quietly building a parallel universe of financial tools—with the yuan at its center.

Starting in 2023, the People’s Bank of China signed 28 new currency swap agreements with central banks in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. By 2024, over 30% of China's trade with Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and South Africa was conducted in yuan or local currencies. In May 2025, the UAE’s central bank confirmed it had moved a chunk of its reserves from dollars into yuan and euros, citing the need to “diversify and mitigate sanctions exposure.”

Meanwhile, China’s answer to SWIFT—the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, or CIPS—is gaining traction fast. By mid-2025, CIPS had signed on more than 1,600 financial institutions across 110 countries, according to the Bank for International Settlements. In just the first quarter of 2025, CIPS transactions jumped 28% year-over-year.

But the real game-changer might be BRICS.

With the bloc’s 2024 expansion to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Argentina, and Ethiopia, BRICS now represents over 45% of the world’s population and around 36% of global GDP (PPP). At the Kazan summit in August 2025, the group unveiled “BRICS Bridge,” a cross-border payment platform built on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), anchored by the digital yuan.

This isn’t just politics—it’s hard-nosed economics. According to Bank of America, non-dollar BRICS transactions soared 42% in the first half of 2025. India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said it bluntly in April: “A multipolar currency system serves the interests of the Global South. It frees us from being chained to America’s monetary policy.”

A New Era Is Being Engineered — Not Declared

The world isn’t watching a revolution. It’s witnessing an architectural overhaul. Washington may still hold the keys to the old vault, but Beijing is busy laying the pipes for a new one. Quietly, strategically, and, increasingly, successfully.

And this time, the new order won’t need a grand declaration to arrive. It’ll come one payment, one trade deal, and one digital bridge at a time.

Why the Dollar Still Holds—And Why That Grip Is Starting to Loosen

Despite Beijing’s best efforts—and those of a growing number of alternative power centers—the U.S. dollar remains the world’s undisputed heavyweight. That staying power rests on three pillars: the unmatched depth and liquidity of American financial markets, global trust in the U.S. legal system, and the sheer inertia of dollar-based global trade. But one by one, those pillars are starting to show cracks.

Political Instability Is Undermining Market Confidence

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, the U.S. has been mired in unprecedented political standoffs. Clashes between federal authorities and blue-state holdouts—California and New York chief among them—have triggered what some analysts are calling a slow-motion constitutional unraveling. In February, Fitch downgraded the outlook on the U.S. sovereign credit rating from “stable” to “negative,” citing mounting political dysfunction.

The Legal System Is No Longer Viewed as Neutral

Washington’s decision to freeze the sovereign assets of foreign states—first Russia, then Afghanistan—sent shockwaves through the global monetary establishment. Central banks across the Global South began to ask: if dollar reserves can be weaponized, are they still safe? A May 2025 survey by the Institute of International Finance found that 58% of central banks in Asia and Africa now plan to reduce their exposure to the dollar within three years.

Digital Yuan: From Experiment to Execution

China’s answer to this dollar dependency isn’t just philosophical—it’s technical, too. The digital yuan (e-CNY) has gone from pilot to real-world rollout across 27 provinces. By mid-2025, over 420 million Chinese citizens had used e-CNY for everyday transactions—shopping, transport, public services. According to Bloomberg, total e-CNY transactions hit 2.5 trillion yuan ($345 billion) in the first half of 2025—more than double the volume from the same period in 2024.

And the push isn’t confined to domestic use. The mBridge platform—a joint project between China, the UAE, Thailand, and Hong Kong—handled 1,760 cross-border transactions worth $2.1 billion in April alone. Roughly 65% of those were settled in e-CNY.

CIPS: Building a Non-Western Payment Backbone

China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) is steadily evolving into the backbone of an alternative financial plumbing. As of May 2025, 1,457 financial institutions in 109 countries—including top-tier banks from India, Brazil, Russia, and the UAE—were plugged into CIPS. The system’s total volume hit 143 trillion yuan ($19.6 trillion) between January and May, up 21.6% year over year. It’s still a long way from rivaling SWIFT, but the trajectory is clear: a BRICS+ payment rail is taking shape.

Yuan-Based Trade Is No Longer Theoretical

According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, yuan settlements in bilateral trade hit new records in Q1 2025: 92.4% with Russia, 84% with Iran, 76% with Pakistan, and 41% with Brazil. Even OPEC+ has begun discussing yuan-denominated oil contracts. China is importing energy, metals, and food—and increasingly paying in its own currency. As Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto put it in January, “Yuan settlements are a credible alternative to the dollar, especially for bilateral trade with China.”

The Global South Is Going Yuan

Beijing isn’t selling the yuan on Wall Street—it’s embedding it in bricks, steel, and shipping lanes. That’s how Dan Wang of Eurasia Group describes China’s strategy: “It’s a currency expansion through infrastructure, not speculation.”

The results are visible. In 2025, China inked 23 new infrastructure deals in Africa worth $16.4 billion. These projects are financed, insured, and paid in yuan—not dollars. Central banks in Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Nigeria have already started adding yuan to their reserves. In Latin America, after Beijing and Buenos Aires signed a currency swap in February, yuan transactions accounted for 34% of China-Argentina trade in Q1, according to Argentina’s central bank.

But the Yuan Still Faces Big Hurdles

Despite all this momentum, the yuan remains a limited player in global reserves. According to the IMF’s April 2025 report, the yuan makes up just 2.9% of global currency reserves, compared to the dollar’s 59.3% and the euro’s 19.7%.

The core reason? Convertibility. Beijing is reluctant to fully open its capital account, fearing the volatility that comes with it. Strategic currency control is still seen as a pillar of China’s economic model.

And that model has problems of its own.

China’s Economic Woes Are Dragging on Confidence

The real estate sector continues to struggle. Housing sales dropped 28.6% year-over-year in May 2025, with more than 25 million square meters of newly built apartments sitting empty, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. UBS estimates household losses from falling property values at $1.8 trillion. That’s dragged down consumer spending, with Q1 retail growth stuck at 2.3%—well below the 2020–2023 average.

To compensate, state banks have funneled capital into strategic industries: EVs (up 21%), AI (up 32%), and solar energy (up 19%). But China’s small and medium-sized businesses remain underfunded, slowing domestic recovery and keeping the country’s growth reliant on exports.

A Shift in the Making—But Not Yet a Takeover

For now, the dollar’s dominance persists—not because it’s invincible, but because its challengers aren’t quite ready to replace it. What we’re watching isn’t a coup—it’s a patient campaign of erosion. And China isn’t swinging a wrecking ball. It’s drawing a detour.

But the longer Washington stumbles, the more appealing Beijing’s road will look.

Trump Is Weakening the Dollar — and China Is Capitalizing

The currency map of the world is being redrawn in 2025—not through sudden collapse, but through the slow, deliberate erosion of the dollar’s global supremacy. And while the shift isn’t explosive, it’s unmistakable. The backdrop? Donald Trump’s return to the White House and his unapologetic call to “preserve American industrial competitiveness at any cost.”

That cost may be the strength of the dollar.

According to the European Central Bank, by mid-June 2025, the dollar had already slipped 11.2% against the euro since the start of the year—and there’s no indication it’s hit bottom. On June 13, U.S. Treasury Secretary Judy Shelton made it explicit in an interview with CNBC: “We’re not interested in a strong dollar if it harms American manufacturers. A national industrial policy demands currency flexibility.”

Markets heard the message loud and clear: Washington is walking away from the dollar’s role as a hard global anchor. In its place? A weaker greenback designed to juice exports—even if it rattles the rest of the world.

According to the Institute of International Finance, capital flight from dollar-denominated assets hit $327 billion in Q1 2025—the highest quarterly outflow since the 2008 crisis. A staggering 41% of that came from sovereign wealth funds across Asia, Latin America, and the Gulf, where policymakers are now actively looking for assets immune to the chaos of American domestic politics.

The Cost of a Weaker Dollar: Three Structural Threats

While a soft dollar may boost short-term exports, it’s introducing long-term risks that Washington may not be ready to manage:

Deficit Financing Is Getting Dangerous

The Congressional Budget Office now estimates that annual interest payments on U.S. federal debt have crossed $1.2 trillion—exceeding the Pentagon’s entire budget. And foreign appetite is fading fast. According to Treasury Department data, 36% of new Treasury bonds issued in the first half of 2025 had to be bought up by domestic banks. China and Japan, historically two of the largest buyers, have sharply pulled back. Inflationary Pressures Are Creeping Back

A weaker dollar means more expensive imports. In May, the Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% month-over-month, outpacing projections from the Atlanta Fed. That spike is boxing the Federal Reserve into a corner—hesitant to raise rates in a slowing economy, but unable to ignore inflationary heat. Trust Is Eroding

Central banks across the Global South are no longer treating the dollar as a default strategic reserve. According to the June 2025 review from the Bank for International Settlements, the dollar’s share in new international settlements has dropped from 83% to 77%—its lowest in 25 years.

As Washington Weakens the Dollar, Beijing Builds an Alternative

While the U.S. leans into currency devaluation, China is hard at work creating the architecture for a parallel system—quietly, strategically, and with concrete infrastructure rather than lofty declarations.

Here’s how Beijing is advancing its monetary playbook in 2025:

CIPS Is Expanding Fast

China’s version of SWIFT—the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System—now covers 87 countries, including Iran, Russia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. According to the People’s Bank of China, transaction volume through CIPS grew 39% year-over-year in H1 2025, surpassing $2.1 trillion.

China’s version of SWIFT—the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System—now covers 87 countries, including Iran, Russia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. According to the People’s Bank of China, transaction volume through CIPS grew 39% year-over-year in H1 2025, surpassing $2.1 trillion. The Digital Yuan Is Gaining Ground in Energy Markets

As reported by Caixin in April, China’s digital yuan (e-CNY) is being used for energy deals with Iran and Indonesia. In May, China’s CNPC and Iran’s NIOC signed a $17 billion contract to be settled exclusively in e-CNY—a milestone for digital currency in real-world trade.

As reported by Caixin in April, China’s digital yuan (e-CNY) is being used for energy deals with Iran and Indonesia. In May, China’s CNPC and Iran’s NIOC signed a $17 billion contract to be settled exclusively in e-CNY—a milestone for digital currency in real-world trade. The Yuan Becomes a Reserve Currency—For Real

In June, Brazil’s central bank announced it had boosted yuan holdings to 15% of its foreign reserves, cutting its dollar exposure from 75% to 63%. Similar moves have been signaled by Indonesia, Egypt, and the UAE.

In June, Brazil’s central bank announced it had boosted yuan holdings to 15% of its foreign reserves, cutting its dollar exposure from 75% to 63%. Similar moves have been signaled by Indonesia, Egypt, and the UAE. BRICS+ Settlement System Takes Shape

During the May BRICS+ summit in Shanghai, member states signed a memorandum to develop a joint payment platform based on the yuan. As India’s Finance Minister Shaktikanta Das put it, “This could become the SWIFT replacement for South-South transactions.”

Contrary to Cold War clichés, this isn’t a “currency war.” It’s a strategy of omission—of routing around the dollar in transactions where it’s simply no longer necessary. For countries that see U.S. sanctions as arbitrary or self-serving, the yuan is becoming more than just a currency. It’s a way out.

The Dollar’s Shrinking Reach

According to JP Morgan Emerging Markets Outlook (June 2025), 21% of cross-border transactions among Global South nations now bypass the dollar entirely. In 2015, that figure was just 6%. Today, yuan, rupee, dirham, ruble—even Nigeria’s naira—are becoming standard in regional trade systems.

In Trump’s second term, the U.S. has pivoted away from global monetary stewardship and toward an isolationist industrial model. The weak dollar policy isn’t an accident. It’s a symptom of that pivot. And the U.S. abandoning its role as the world’s monetary anchor is exactly the opening Beijing has been waiting for.

While Washington tries to make its goods cheaper, Beijing offers countries freedom from sanctions, reliable supply chains, and next-gen financial rails.

That’s why a weak dollar no longer guarantees American leverage. It’s no longer a global strategy—it’s a regional tactic. And that, more than any exchange rate or policy speech, may be the most dangerous challenge facing Washington: not the rise of the yuan, but the growing disbelief in the dollar as the backbone of the global system.

What Comes Next: A World Without a Monetary Center

This isn’t about the collapse of the dollar—it’s about the end of its monopoly.

The era when the global economy was tethered to the Federal Reserve’s decisions and Washington’s political whims is fading into history. What’s emerging is a more pluralistic system—one where the dollar shares the stage with the yuan, the euro, and, increasingly, a new generation of digital currencies.

The Shanghai Forum was more than a financial summit—it was a statement of intent. China is no longer playing defense. It’s on offense, presenting a new financial architecture to a world exhausted by its dependence on the dollar.

The dollar’s century may not be over. But its reign as the world’s uncontested king most certainly is.

Financial eras don’t end with a bang—they erode. They thin out, lose traction, and quietly make way for something new. Pan Gongsheng’s speech in Shanghai wasn’t a battle cry. It was a measured, technocratic report on a tectonic shift already in motion. That’s what made it powerful.

The world is no longer blind to the risks of dollar hegemony. It’s no longer willing to tie its fate to a single currency or a single capital. Instead, it’s building alternatives—not with slogans, but with code, contracts, rails, and reserve allocations. Not through confrontation, but through institutional engineering.

Beijing isn’t throwing a punch—it’s stepping off the battlefield and mapping out a different route. The yuan isn’t demanding the crown. It’s quietly embedding itself—into oil deals with Saudi Arabia, currency swaps with Brazil, settlements with Russia, and next-gen digital platforms with the UAE. It’s not expansion. It’s accretion. Geo-economic layering.

The financial system of the future won’t be “American” or “Chinese.” It’ll be layered, decentralized, and adaptable—because that’s what the 21st century demands.

Pan Gongsheng didn’t predict the death of the dollar. He declared the end of its solitude.

And in the grand scheme of things, that’s a far bigger story.

Baku Network