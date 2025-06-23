Summer School keeps up running at Integration Center for Azerbaijanis of Georgia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The traditional summer school for children, adolescents, and youth organized by the Integration Center for Azerbaijanis of Georgia (GAIM) continues its activities this season, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The school offers courses in English, Russian, Georgian, and French, as well as training in chess, programming, video editing, drawing, and logic.

Trainings on the topic "You and Artificial Intelligence" have already been successfully completed in Dmanisi, Marneuli, and Keshalo. Wrestling and judo practices are also being held in the field of sports.

Additionally, various excursions, development-oriented trainings, and educational meetings are planned throughout the summer.

At the end of July, the 3rd Marneuli Open Wrestling Tournament—traditionally dedicated to the memory of Rashid Pahlavan—will be held.

This year, the tournament will gain international status and will include participation from a wrestling team from Azerbaijan alongside Georgia.

This initiative by GAIM makes a significant contribution to enhancing the knowledge and skills of children, adolescents, and youth living in the region, supporting their personal development and strengthening their social engagement.

