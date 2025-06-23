Iran strikes U.S. bases in Qatar (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Iran launched six missiles at U.S. bases in Qatar, Trend reports.

Iran has launched an operation targeting the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar, according to Iranian state television.

The country has also fired missiles at American targets in Iraq.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced later the launch of a missile attack on the Al-Udeid base in Qatar as part of Operation Bushra al-Fath (Good News of Victory).

“This base serves as the headquarters of U.S. Air Force operations and is considered the largest strategic asset of the American terrorist military in West Asia.

Iran will never leave any aggression against its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security unanswered, under any circumstances.

We remind everyone that in this national defense, U.S. bases and mobile military targets in the region are no longer points of strength — but critical vulnerabilities,” the IRGC statement reads.