IAEA chief confirms significant damage at Iran’s nuclear sites following recent airstrikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), informed the agency’s Board of Governors today about extensive damage at key Iranian nuclear facilities after recent U.S. airstrikes, Trend reports.

According to Grossi, visible craters at the Fordow site—Iran’s principal location for enriching uranium up to 60%—indicate the use of ground-penetrating munitions. While a full assessment of the underground damage remains pending, the nature of the explosives and the extreme sensitivity of centrifuges to vibrations suggest significant destruction has occurred. These observations align with prior statements from the United States.

The Isfahan nuclear complex also sustained hits, with U.S. officials confirming the use of cruise missiles. Impacted structures include buildings connected to uranium conversion processes, as well as tunnel entrances used for storing enriched material.

Meanwhile, at the Natanz enrichment facility, the fuel enrichment plant was targeted by ground-penetrating munitions, again confirmed by U.S. sources.

Despite the scale of the attacks, Grossi reported that there have been no increases in off-site radiation levels at any of the three locations, alleviating immediate concerns over radioactive contamination.

The IAEA continues to monitor developments closely and urges Iranian authorities to maintain communication with the agency’s Incident and Emergency Center. Grossi emphasized that IAEA inspectors remain on the ground in Iran, prepared to conduct necessary inspections once arrangements are agreed upon with Tehran.