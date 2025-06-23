Kazakhstan, EBRD deal to reconstruct key highway section

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso during her visit to Astana for the 37th Foreign Investors' Council session. The two signed an agreement for financing the reconstruction of a 136-kilometer section of the Aktobe-Ulgaisyn highway, which will improve Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure.

