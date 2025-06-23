American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

The captain of an American Airlines aircraft operating the New Delhi – New York route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the health of one of the passengers on board.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner successfully landed at Baku Airport at 02:30 local time.

The passenger was immediately provided with on-site medical assistance. At present, a medical evaluation is being conducted and the passenger remains under observation.

Following the completion of all necessary procedures, the aircraft resumed its flight and departed from Baku at 10:31, heading towards its destination — London.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport operates in accordance with high international standards of aviation safety and rapid response, ensuring reliable and professional support to aircraft in emergency situations.