KazMunayGas, Eni SpA strengthen co-op on Kashagan dev’t and hybrid power plant

Photo: KazMunayGas

In Astana, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov met with Eni’s Luca Vignati to discuss the progress of North Caspian and Karachaganak projects, personnel development, and the construction of a hybrid power plant in Zhanaozen. They also emphasized enhancing Kazakh specialist participation and updating the Nationalization Program through 2030.

