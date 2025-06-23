Azerbaijani military personnel graduating in Russia receive diplomas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ In accordance with the agreement on military education between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, a graduation ceremony was held for Azerbaijani graduates who completed their studies at the S.M. Kirov Military Medical Academy in Saint Petersburg, Russia, at the clinical residency and basic higher medical education levels, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

Speakers at the ceremony congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future service.

Diplomas and badges were presented to servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army who successfully completed the relevant levels of education.

This year, 8 medical service officers from the Azerbaijan Army successfully completed their clinical residency program, while 2 officers attained their qualifications from the foundational tier of higher medical education at the academy. Medical Service Lieutenant Rashad Davrishov, possessing a foundational academic credential in higher medical education, achieved graduation with honors.

