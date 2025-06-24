Trump responds to Iran’s missile attack on Qatar base

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. U.S. President Donald Trump issued a statement on Iran’s attack on the U.S. military base in Qatar, thanking the Emir of Qatar for his efforts to promote peace in the region, Trend reports.

“I want to thank the esteemed Emir of Qatar for everything he is doing to help bring peace to the region,” Trump said on social media.

Addressing today’s attack on the U.S. base in Qatar, he added, “I’m glad to report that there were no American casualties or injuries, which is very important, and thankfully, no Qatari casualties either.”

“Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump concluded.