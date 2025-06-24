Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Ceasefire agreement with Israel not reached - Iranian FM

Iran Materials 24 June 2025 05:24 (UTC +04:00)
Ceasefire agreement with Israel not reached - Iranian FM
Photo: Iran MFA

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. At present, no ceasefire agreement has been reached with Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"There is currently no agreement on a ceasefire or ending hostilities," the minister said.

According to him, Iran will make a final decision on ending hostilities later.

On June 22, the U.S. Air Force carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports confirming that all three targets were destroyed.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the two sides have reached the ceasefire agreement.

Latest

Latest

Read more