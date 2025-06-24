Israel agrees to bilateral ceasefire with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Israel has agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with Iran, according to a statement released Tuesday by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, Trend reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel has achieved all of its objectives in Operation "Am Kelavi"—and even more—during a cabinet meeting Monday night with the defense minister, IDF chief of staff, and Mossad director.

“As a result of the operation, Israel eliminated a dual, immediate existential threat—both nuclear and ballistic,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. “The IDF established full control over the airspace above Tehran, struck Iran’s top military leadership, and destroyed dozens of key government facilities across the country.”

The statement added that over the past 24 hours, Israeli forces continued striking government targets in central Tehran, eliminated hundreds of Basij fighters, and killed another senior nuclear scientist.

“Israel expresses its deep gratitude to President Donald Trump and the United States for their support and role in neutralizing the Iranian nuclear threat. With the operation’s objectives met—and in full coordination with President Trump—Israel has agreed to his proposal for a bilateral ceasefire,” the statement continued.

The Israeli government warned it would respond forcefully to any violation of the truce.

“Operation 'Am Kelavi' has delivered historic gains for the State of Israel and strengthened its standing among global powers. It is a tremendous achievement for the Israeli people and the brave soldiers who eliminated two existential threats and helped secure the future of our nation,” the statement concluded.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to deliver a formal address later in the day.

Earlier, President Trump confirmed that Iran and Israel had reached a ceasefire agreement.

“A final agreement has been reached between Israel and Iran for a full ceasefire—beginning approximately six hours from now, once both sides conclude their final operations. The ceasefire will last 12 hours, after which the war will be officially over,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added, “Iran will initiate the ceasefire in the first 12 hours, followed by Israel. At the end of 24 hours, the 12-day war will formally come to an end—an outcome the entire world will welcome. During each phase, both sides are expected to maintain peace and mutual respect.”

The conflict escalated on the morning of June 13, when Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran, killing several senior officials, including Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Hatem al-Anbiya HQ commanders Gholam Ali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, IRGC Aerospace Force chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with nine nuclear scientists and other top officials.

In retaliation, Iran launched over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, U.S. forces carried out coordinated airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“We’ve completed a highly successful mission against Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan,” President Trump wrote. “All aircraft are now safely out of Iranian airspace. A full payload was dropped on Fordow, and all jets are returning safely.”