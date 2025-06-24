Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva participate in opening ceremony of Children’s and Youth Sports and Chess School in Khizi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited Khizi district, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony of the Children’s and Youth Sports and Chess School in Khizi District, which was extensively renovated at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, took place as part of the visit. The renovated school building was equipped with the necessary educational equipment, and a learning environment aimed at the intellectual development of children was created.

Leyla Aliyeva toured the school’s facilities created at the school, had a sincere conversation with the students, and showed keen interest in their academic achievements.

Leyla Aliyeva was given detailed information about the school’s activities and the chess lessons organized here. During the event, various gifts were presented to the schoolchildren.

Additionally, about 100 children from Gilazi settlement of the Khizi district were presented with sportswear sets and soccer balls.