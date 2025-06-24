Kazakhstan and CNOOC launch joint hydrocarbon exploration in Caspian transit zone

Photo: KazMunayGas

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, KazMunayGas, and China’s CNOOC Hong Kong Holding have signed a Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract for the Zhylyoi project in the Caspian Sea. This marks CNOOC’s first investment in Kazakhstan, with a 50/50 partnership to finance geological exploration including seismic surveys and drilling.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register