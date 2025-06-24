Kazakhstan leads in digital economy with growth in fintech and AI

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 24. Kazakhstan ranks among the top 30 countries in terms of digitalization, according to the UN, said Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 37th plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council, Trend reports.

As articulated by the president, there has been a quadrupling in the proliferation of fintech enterprises since 2018, with an excess of 4,000 stakeholders, encompassing cryptocurrency exchanges and payment service providers, duly registered under the auspices of the AIFC (Astana International Financial Centre). The president extended an invitation to global stakeholders to synergize in the advancement of digital ecosystems and artificial intelligence frameworks.



“The AIFC occupies the premier position in Eastern Europe and Central Asia according to the Global Financial Centres Index, establishing itself as a frontrunner in the domains of sustainable finance and digital financial innovation.” Over 89 percent of all transactional activities in Kazakhstan are now executed through cashless mechanisms, with mobile banking engagement experiencing an exponential growth of over 460 percent in the last quadrennial period. We are strategizing to establish a groundbreaking pilot initiative dubbed CryptoCity, wherein digital currencies will facilitate the acquisition of commodities, services, and ancillary functionalities. The evolution of artificial intelligence encompasses significant strategic implications for our nation,” the president articulated.



In summation, President Tokayev articulated a robust assurance that enduring, synergistic collaboration between the public sector and private enterprises will be instrumental in fostering sustainable and inclusive economic advancement.

