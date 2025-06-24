Uzbekistan, Malaysia forge ahead with enhanced partnership following trade growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 24. Since the beginning of this year, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Malaysia has increased by 25 percent, reflecting the growing strength of their multifaceted partnership, Trend reports.

This growth was highlighted during a recent meeting when President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation led by Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Fadillah bin Yusof.

The discussions centered on amplifying collaborative synergies, leveraging the frameworks established during the strategic engagement in Kuala Lumpur in February.



Both parties articulated a high degree of contentment regarding the escalation of engagements, reciprocal visits, and interactions across multiple tiers. The proliferation of joint ventures and the expansion of direct air routes between the two nations have also experienced significant growth. A strategic business symposium showcasing premier enterprises from both nations is slated for tomorrow.



The significance of leveraging the comprehensive capacity of economic collaboration and proactively advancing synergistic initiatives was underscored. Key focus areas encompass commerce, technological advancement, sustainable energy solutions, hydrocarbon exploration and production, chemical sector dynamics, geological assessments, water resource optimization, electronic and semiconductor manufacturing, healthcare systems, workforce enhancement, and the expansion of religious tourism initiatives.



In early February, President Mirziyoyev and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim executed a Joint Statement aimed at enhancing bilateral synergies towards establishing a strategic partnership.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel