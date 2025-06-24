Azerbaijan overhauls its Yevlakh junction substation with latest technologies (PHOTO)

YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Azerbaijan has fully modernized the “Yevlakh” Junction Substation of AzerEnerji Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) with the latest digital technologies, Trend reports.

The new 110/35/10 kV junction substation, brought online, replaces an aging facility built more than 60 years ago.

To improve the energy supply of the Central Aran region, ensure uninterrupted delivery of quality electricity to consumers, and enhance the stability and reliability of the energy system, the substation has been completely rebuilt. This substation plays a crucial role in supplying electricity to over 180,000 people, including the entire population of Yevlakh and parts of the Barda and Ujar districts. It is also key to transmitting green energy generated at the “Varvara” Hydroelectric Power Station to the national grid. The upgraded substation features a new 110-kilovolt outdoor switchgear and a newly constructed Digital Control Center.

The operational paradigm of the substation is subjected to real-time surveillance and analytics. Leveraging cutting-edge digital switching paradigms, it guarantees comprehensive cybersecurity protocols for electronic assets. The deployment of these cutting-edge technologies enhances operational efficacy by diminishing scheduled and unplanned maintenance expenditures by 35 percent, optimizing spare component requisition by 29 percent, streamlining lead times for materials and surplus parts by 30 percent, and curtailing overtime labor hours by 25 percent. A contemporary metering and fiscal accountability framework has been implemented.

On the substation premises, a three-story Regional Training and Laboratory Center has been established, fully equipped with the necessary devices, simulators, and equipment. The center will organize engineering training and professional development courses in 12 different specializations, contributing to employment growth by preparing qualified personnel in the region.

To facilitate hands-on learning and skill development, a training simulator equipped with transformers, modern switching devices, and components of overhead and cable lines has been created on-site. The Laboratory Center also houses advanced test and diagnostic equipment and will operate specialized laboratories for chemistry and ecology, electrical equipment testing, and calibration of control and measuring devices. Furthermore, the center will support testing and diagnostic work for electrical power equipment used in distribution networks, railway infrastructure, and various business entities.

Over the past five years, AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company has either constructed or fully reconstructed a total of 47 transmission substations of strategic importance and installed 2,500 kilometers of high-voltage power transmission lines.

Across the country, 45 power plants with a combined capacity exceeding 3,000 megawatts have been built. Of these, 38 hydroelectric power plants—with a capacity of 307 megawatts—have been established in the territories liberated from occupation.

As a result of recent efforts, conventional fuel consumption per kilowatt-hour has decreased from 284 grams to 252 grams. These improvements have led to savings of 2.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas and prevented 1 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions from entering the atmosphere.

