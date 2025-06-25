EBRD supports Croatian food giant with landmark deal
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has made a significant investment of 38.2 million euros in Croatian food giant Bosqar Invest as part of a record-breaking 143.2 million euros sustainability-linked bond issuance. This landmark deal marks the largest corporate sustainability bond ever issued by a private non-banking company in Croatia.
