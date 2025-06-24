Greek Navy hits targets in major missile drill (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Minister of National Defense of Greece, Nikos Dendias, observed training missile launches from the frigate ADRIAS, conducted by the Hellenic Navy and the Hellenic Air Force. These exercises targeted decommissioned ships and UAV targets in the sea area southwest of the Peloponnese, Trend reports citing the Greek Defense Ministry.

Mr. Dendias made the following statement about the exercises:

"Today I had the opportunity — a great opportunity, I must say — to observe the Navy's exercise involving guided missile launches, including the use of a target drone.

What became clear from this highly successful exercise is that the Hellenic Navy has clearly entered a new era. The ‘Agenda 2030’, even before the arrival of new units, has already taken firm root. Greek society and the Greek people can rely on a Navy that is capable of defending our seas, national territory, sovereignty, and sovereign rights."

Addressing the Navy crews who took part in the exercise, the Minister added:

"It was an incredible experience to see the entire Greek Fleet spread across the southern Ionian Sea and to witness missile launches that hit their targets.

I am very happy and proud to see the Hellenic Navy decisively entering a new era. The new units, which will start arriving by the end of this year, will offer you new capabilities. But I must say this: No matter how many units we acquire, no matter the equipment, the main source of strength — the true force multiplier — is you. The men and women of the Navy, the men and women of the Armed Forces.

I am proud of you, and on behalf of Greek society, I want to convey not only our pride but also the confidence you inspire. May you and your families always be well."

The Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Dimitrios Choupis, Chief of the Navy Vice Admiral Dimitrios–Eleftherios Kataras, Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Christos Sasiakos, and, representing the Chief of the Air Force, Brigadier General (I) Christos Grigoroudis of the Tactical Air Force Command.

