Azerbaijani bankers and Kazakh financiers rubbing elbows on two-way deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Azerbaijan Banking Association (ABA) and the Kazakhstan Financiers Association, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place today within the framework of the FINTEX SUMMIT 2025 - Finance and Technologies Exhibition held in Baku.

The MoU was signed between the President of the ABA Zakir Nuriyev and the Chairperson of the Council of the Kazakhstan Financiers Association Elena Bakhmutova.

