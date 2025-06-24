Lithuanian minister promotes economic partnership during Berlin visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. On June 23–24, Lithuanian Minister of the Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas visited Berlin to take part in Tag der Industrie 2025 (TDI), Germany’s flagship industry conference hosted by the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Trend reports.

The event brought together leading voices from politics, business, and technology—including Bill Gates, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Minister Savickas delivered the conference’s opening Impuls Statement and participated in a high-level panel discussion alongside top European innovation leaders from companies such as Black Semiconductor, Marvel Fusion, and Equinor. The session focused on the importance of deep tech breakthroughs, investment strategies, and strengthening Europe’s economic independence.

During his visit, Savickas held bilateral meetings with key figures in German business, including the head of Amazon Germany, the executive board of tourism giant TUI AG, and the CEO of Black Semiconductor. He also met with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Katherina Reiche to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The minister used the opportunity to engage with the Lithuanian community in Berlin and met with emerging German entrepreneurs to explore innovation-driven collaboration.

Germany remained Lithuania’s top economic partner in 2024, receiving 9.9 percent of Lithuanian-origin exports—worth 2.42 billion euros. Lithuanian exports to Germany were led by machinery, electrical equipment, furniture, plastics, and timber—sectors that Savickas highlighted as having “strong growth momentum.”

“In today’s fast-changing environment, we need to act quickly and strategically,” Savickas said during the conference. “Germany is our key partner—not only in exports and investment, but also in technology and innovation. This visit was about strengthening those ties and attracting more direct German investment to Lithuania.”

Savickas noted that increasing German economic engagement opens the door for deeper collaboration in both cutting-edge and traditional industries. He emphasized that Lithuania’s Parliament is currently preparing to adopt a package of legislative reforms proposed by his ministry—dubbed the “Investment Highway”—aimed at creating some of the most favorable investor conditions in Europe.