Azerbaijani oil decreases in valuation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 23 decreased by $0.26 (0.32 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $80.08 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.24 (0.3 percent) to $78.72 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a decline of $0.54 (0.83 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $64.27 per barrel.

The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, dipped by $0.55, or 0.7 percent, from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $77.66 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

