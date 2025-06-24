Turkic states establish joint platform of credit bureaus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a platform of Turkic States Credit Bureaus was signed in Baku, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony took place today within the framework of the FINTEX SUMMIT 2025 – Finance and Technologies Exhibition held in Baku.

The MoU was signed between Director General of the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau Elchin Habibov, Official of the Credit Registration Bureau of Türkiye Olkun Deniz, Head of Kazakhstan's First Credit Bureau Ruslan Omarov, Director General of the Credit Information Analytics Center of Uzbekistan Ravshan Abdulkerimov, and General Director of Credit Bureau of Kyrgyzstan Marlis Duishegulov.

The parties intend to implement joint initiatives to strengthen cooperation and exchange experience in the field of credit reporting. Within the framework of this cooperation, seminars, education and training programs will be organized, as well as appropriate knowledge and experience sharing will be ensured in accordance with the internal policies and procedures of the credit bureaus.

The parties will also establish communication channels to expand the activities of member institutions in the other party's country and explore the potential for cooperation in other areas related to the financial sector.

