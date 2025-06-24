Israeli military intercepts missiles fired from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. An air raid alert was issued in several areas of Israel due to a missile attack from Iran, the Israeli army said in a statement on its Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"An air raid alert has been issued in several areas of Israel following the recent detection of missiles fired from Iran towards Israel," the report said.

The Israeli Air Force is currently reportedly taking interception and strike measures where necessary to eliminate the threat.

Civilians were also advised to seek shelter in a safe place and remain there until further notice.