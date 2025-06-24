Azerbaijan sees elevation in transactions via instant payments system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Work continues on the development of the instant payments system, which allows for 24/7 payment processing directly through bank accounts, in Azerbaijan, Vusal Khalilov, a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, said at the FINTEX SUMMIT 2025 - Finance and Technologies Exhibition held in Baku today, Trend reports.

He explained that the scope, technical stability and functionality of the system are being increased, providing users with faster and more convenient payment opportunities.

"Compared to the first four months of 2024 with the corresponding period of 2025, the number of transactions carried out through the Instant Payments System rose by more than 40 percent. We are closely monitoring the growth dynamics of this indicator and predict that the positive trajectory of the indicator will continue in the coming months," Khalilov noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel