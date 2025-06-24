Iran and Qatar discuss importance of strengthening friendly relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ The importance of strengthening and enhancing friendly relations between Iran and Qatar was emphasized, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during phone conversation between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi and Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulayfi.

During the conversation, Ravanchi condemned the attacks of Israel and the US against Iran and noted that Iran's cooperation with other countries in the region will not allow discrimination between the countries of the region.

The Iranian official welcomed Qatar's role and efforts to help prevent the escalation of tensions in the region.

Al-Khulayfi also commented on the relations between the two countries and said that the countries of the region can make joint efforts to maintain peace and stability.

Qatar is making serious efforts to play a constructive role in this direction, he added.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," President of the US Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social social network.

On June 23, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel