BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. During their visit to Khizi district, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, and head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Rehabilitation Center for Wild Animals at Altiaghaj National Park, Trend reports.

The center will establish the requisite parameters for the reintegration of rehabilitated fauna—specifically Ursidae—into their indigenous ecosystems. It will deliver comprehensive veterinary assessments, integrative physical rehabilitation protocols, behavioral modification frameworks, and tailored nutritional strategies. These strategies are designed to optimize the animals' physiological and behavioral adaptations, enhancing their resilience and capacity for successful integration into their natural ecosystems.



Furthermore, avian species that experienced extensive rehabilitation protocols at the Baku Zoological Park and achieved full recovery were reintroduced into their natural habitat within Altiaghaj National Park, with the involvement of Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva. Included in the cohort of liberated avifauna were two Circus aeruginosus and one Haliaeetus albicilla. The compromised and debilitated raptors were discovered by community members and subsequently transferred to the Baku Zoological Park for rehabilitation and care. Under specialized oversight, the avian subjects underwent comprehensive rehabilitation and were reinstated to a state conducive to their ecological niche. Reintegrating rehabilitated avian species is imperative for reestablishing ecological equilibrium and safeguarding biodiversity.



IDEA Public Union advocates for the cessation of anthropogenic interference with wildlife by discouraging the domestication of non-domesticated fauna. Such practices undermine ecological diversity, destabilize biotic equilibrium, and present significant risks to the integrity of animal populations. Such methodologies can adversely impact wildlife by disrupting their innate behavioral patterns, inducing physiological stress responses, and potentially catalyzing aggressive interactions, thereby jeopardizing the safety of both fauna and human populations. Stakeholders are advised to engage with the Baku Zoological Park's dedicated hotline at (012) 440-1096 upon the identification of compromised or incapacitated wildlife to streamline their recovery process.

