TAV Airports plan major expansion for Kazakhstan's Almaty airport by 2030

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with TAV Airports Holding CEO Serkan Kaptan to discuss the future development of Almaty International Airport. Since 2020, TAV has invested $260 million, with plans to invest an additional $362 million by 2030 for modernization and infrastructure upgrades.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register