Pashinyan reveals failed coup attempt in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has disclosed details of a failed coup attempt in the country, Trend reports.

Commenting on a publication by Civic on his social media page, Pashinyan wrote: “This process will go down in history as a failed coup by traitors.”

It is worth noting that the aforementioned article detailed the opposition's plan to overthrow the government. It also mentioned former presidents of Armenia and Russian companies.

Civic published seven previously unknown scanned pages of a document titled "Coup Strategy". The first page states that the goal of the plan is “to overthrow Pashinyan and transfer power to the people, the church, and other structures.”