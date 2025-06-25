Maritime cargo transport experiences rapid growth in Kazakhstan in 5M2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
From January through May 2025, Kazakhstan’s rail cargo transport increased by 43.9 percent to 1.6 million tons, with freight turnover rising 14.7 percent to 747.9 million ton-kilometers. However, rail passenger numbers dropped by 6.8 percent to 7.8 million.
