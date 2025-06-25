Turkmenistan's PJSC Tatneft conducts marketing survey for used sea container supply

The branch of PJSC Tatneft in Turkmenistan has launched a marketing survey for the supply of a used 40-foot sea container. Delivery is required to the Goturdepe settlement, at the production base of PJSC Tatneft’s branch in Turkmenistan.

