New industrial park opens in Tajikistan's Vanj district

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 25. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a newly established industrial park in Vanj district, Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, as part of his working visit to the region, Trend reports, citing the administration of the president.

The industrial park covers an area of 788 square meters and includes six small production units focused on pasta manufacturing, soy product packaging, peanut oil processing, dried fruit packaging, as well as soap and plastic window and door production.

According to presidential administration, all facilities are equipped with modern, energy-efficient technologies and operate using locally sourced raw materials. The park supports accelerated industrialization by promoting the use of advanced methods and creating employment opportunities for skilled local workers.

In total, the industrial park has created 36 new jobs for local residents. The products are intended for both domestic use and export.

Rahmon praised the project for boosting local industry and instructed officials to expand production capacity and employment.

On June 25, Rahmon, arrived in the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region to assess living conditions, review progress on development and improvement projects, inaugurate several key facilities, hold meetings with residents of cities and districts, and take part in events marking National Unity Day.

In preparation for the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of Tajikistan (in September 2026), the construction of 140 facilities of various purposes is planned in the Vanj district.