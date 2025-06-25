Turkmen president receives Russian FM in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 25. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the latter’s official visit to Ashgabat, Trend reports, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The convening concentrated on pivotal dimensions of the strategic alliance between the two nations, encompassing political discourse, interparliamentary linkages, and synergistic collaboration among pertinent ministries and agencies.



President Berdimuhamedov extended a cordial reception to Lavrov, articulating salutations to Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscoring the significance of sustained high-level dialogues in fortifying reciprocal trust and fostering amicable bilateral relations.



The parties acknowledged the longstanding and amicable nature of bilateral engagement, reiterating their dedication to enhancing synergies in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

