Kazakhstan’s Tokayev to attend Eurasian Economic Forum in Belarus

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 25. The President of Kazakhstan will visit Belarus to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

"On June 26–27, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Minsk to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum," reads the statement from the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The fourth iteration of the Eurasian Economic Forum is scheduled to convene in Minsk from June 26 to 27, 2025, in parallel with the assembly of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will see participation from the heads of state within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The event is orchestrated in alignment with the Republic of Belarus’s stewardship of the EAEU apparatus in 2025.



The primary focal point of the symposium is “Eurasian Economic Integration Strategy: Outcomes and Future Directions.” The agenda encompasses a comprehensive plenary session featuring the leadership of EAEU member states, alongside an extensive array of over 30 specialized events, which include plenary discussions, roundtable forums, and strategic business dialogues.

