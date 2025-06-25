Iran's imports of core commodities climb in latest figures
Iran has significantly increased imports of essential goods such as wheat, rice, and cooking oil, with daily shipments surpassing one hundred thousand tons recently. Despite a slight decline in the overall value of non-oil imports this year, the volume of these goods continues to grow, reflecting ongoing trade activity and strategic import priorities.
