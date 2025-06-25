Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan discuss joint projects and innovative tech in agriculture

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan working group on agriculture held its second meeting to discuss progress on bilateral cooperation, trade growth, and implementation of a 2024–2025 agricultural supply roadmap. Both sides reviewed trade figures, noting a significant increase in agro-product turnover, and focused on technical assistance for innovative agricultural technologies.

