World Bank highlights key reforms for Uzbekistan’s economic leap by 2030
Photo: World Bank
Uzbekistan aims to reach upper-middle-income status by 2030 by accelerating economic growth. The World Bank recommends productivity, private sector development, infrastructure modernization, and trade integration reforms to maximize the country's economic potential and create quality jobs. This article discusses Uzbekistan's difficulties and strategies for global competitiveness.
