Kyrgyzstan seeks Malaysian involvement in its hydropower projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 25. Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting Malaysian companies to develop small and large hydropower plants and renewable energy facilities within its borders, President Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports citing the presidential administration.

The statement was made during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya.

Zhaparov highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s leading position in Central Asia’s hydropower market. Following Malaysia’s green economy policies, he invited Malaysian participation in projects to build hydropower plants and renewable energy stations in Kyrgyzstan. He also expressed interest in introducing advanced Malaysian technologies into Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector.

Zhaparov noted that Kyrgyzstan seeks to expand cooperation with Malaysia in several promising areas, including increasing mutual trade. He specifically mentioned exporting Kyrgyzstan’s eco-friendly products -such as meat, honey, and nuts - to Malaysia.

The president also underscored the growing cooperation between the two countries in the halal industry and expressed interest in further developing regulatory and certification frameworks based on Malaysia’s expertise.

Additionally, Zhaparov invited Malaysia to actively develop tourism cooperation and proposed exploring opportunities to build high-standard resorts and hotels in Kyrgyzstan according to Malaysian standards.

In turn, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged the significant potential for deepening Kyrgyz-Malaysian collaboration across various fields, including education, healthcare, information technology, the green economy, and halal industry.

He expressed Malaysia’s readiness to consider initiatives and support their practical implementation. The Prime Minister suggested that the relevant ministries of both countries work together to develop specific mechanisms for strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.

Zhaparov’s visit marks the first official visit by a Kyrgyz head of state to Malaysia in thirty years. At the conclusion of the meeting, Zhaparov invited Malaysian prime minister to visit Kyrgyzstan on a state visit.