Azerbaijan elected to UN Committee on Migrant Workers for 2026-29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijan was elected to the membership of the UN Committee on Migrant Workers (CMW) for 2026-2029 within the 12th meeting of the States Parties to the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, held in New York on June 24, 2025, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement said, Trend reports.

"In the competitive election, candidates from seven countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for the vacant seats. The representative of Azerbaijan was elected to the committee by receiving the highest number of votes among all candidates in the first round of voting.

The CMW consists of 14 independent experts who monitor the implementation of the above convention.

Along with the mentioned committee, Azerbaijan is also represented in the UN human rights treaty bodies, the Committees on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women and on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights," the statement added.

